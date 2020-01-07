Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH affected due to snowfall

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): In the wake of fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the traffic movement was on Tuesday suspended from Udhampur to Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Many vehicles including heavy and light motor vehicles were stranded at various points along the highway in Udhampur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar is likely to receive snow next week.

Rain and thunderstorm were observed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, said the IMD in its weather forecast bulletin. (ANI)

