Vehicular movement remains suspended between Jammu-Srinagar following a landslide. Photo/ANI
Vehicular movement remains suspended between Jammu-Srinagar following a landslide. Photo/ANI

Vehicular movement remains suspended between Jammu-Srinagar due to landslide

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:46 IST

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Vehicular movement between Jammu and Srinagar continue to remain suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday following another landslide on the National Highway-44 at Digdole in Ramban district.
The landslide which occurred at 8.40 pm on Thursday has blocked the road with stones and boulders. This is the fourth landslide in eight days since November 7.
"About 1400 trucks are stranded between Nashri and Digdole while 150 trucks are stranded between Digdole and Banihal. This is the fourth landslide in eight days since November 7, "SSP, Traffic, National High Way(NHW), JS Johar told ANI.
Project Director, Hindustan Construction, Purshotam Kumar Possi, (In-charge of Widening and maintenance of NH44) said, "The intermittent rolling down of shooting stones, rainfall and dense fog has been hampering the clearance operation."
Meanwhile, stranded passengers were seen trekking with their luggage to reach the other end.
Moreover, the train service which had resumed between Srinagar and Baramulla on November 12 after 3 months since August 5 has not been resumed between Srinagar and Banihal due to the recurring landslides and blockage of NH44 between Banihal and Ramban. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:55 IST

