Vellore district to be trifurcated; Ranipet, Tirupattur to become new districts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that Vellore district will be trifurcated and two new districts, Ranipet and Tirupattur, will be formed.

Vellore will be the headquarters of these two new districts.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new taluk will be formed with K V Kuppam as its headquarters.

With the creation of two more districts, the total number of districts in Tamil Nadu mounts to 37.

Vellore, which is one of the largest districts in the state by area, has 13 Assembly constituencies and it is divided between three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Arakkonam. (ANI)

