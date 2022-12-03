Vendor loses legs when he runs towards rly track during clearing of encroachments, constable suspended

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): A vegetable vendor lost his legs when a policeman was clearing encroachments and he ran towards the railway track when a train came, said local sources.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Kanpur, Vijay Dhul said, "The encroachment was being removed by the police. Meanwhile, the scales of the vegetable seller fell near the track. He was seriously injured after being hit by a train while lifting it. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment".

Dhul further said, "Prima facie, the constable's negligence has come to the fore. He has been suspended".



The investigation of the matter has been handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kalyanpur.

The incident happened when a young man, identified as Aslam, a resident of Sahebpur, was setting up a vegetable shop near the Kalyanpur railway crossing when the sub-inspector and constables of the Kalyanpur police station started driving away the vendors, the sources said.

Out of fear of being beaten, Aslam ran towards the railway track, meanwhile, the police allegedly chased him. At that time he was hit by a MEMO train coming over the tracks and both of Aslam's legs were amputated, sources said.

The people around hurriedly admitted him to the nearest hospital where his condition remains critical.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

