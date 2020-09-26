Vendors in Ranchi face hardships amid spike in vegetables' price

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Local vegetable vendors here on Saturday raised concerns over the increased prices of the produce and consequent hardships.

"Potatoes are priced at Rs 40 per kg, onions at Rs 60 per kg. Prices of vegetables are increasing at a faster pace than growth in employment opportunities," Jeevan, a vegetable vendor in Ranchi told ANI.

As the prices shot up, the local vendors seem to not gain large profits in the process.



Speaking about the plight of meagre gains in the business, another vendor explained that his profit margin hardly reaches five rupees.

"When we buy vegetables from the mandi and sell in the market, our profit margin hardly touches Rs 5. Transportation costs account for an additional burden," the vendor said.

Vendors seemed to hope that as the production increases so would the customers which can lead to a better market scenario. (ANI)

