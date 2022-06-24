Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to five newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered the oath of office to five newly elected Members of Rajya Sabha from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha in the Rajya Sabha chamber in the Parliament House.

Those who took oath are Niranjan Reddy Sirgapoor and Ryaga Krishnaiah (both of YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy (both of TRS) from Telangana and Niranjan Bishi (of BJD) from Odisha.

While Ryaga Krishnaiah, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy took oath in Telugu, Niranjan Reddy Siragapoor did so in English.



Niranjan Bishi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha in the Bye-election to fill the casual vacancy caused in the Rajya Sabha due to the resignation of Subhash Chandra Singh. He took oath in Oriya.

Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

The MPs were elected unopposed from the respective states earlier. (ANI)

