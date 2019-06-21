Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)

Venkaiah Naidu calls for parliamentary reforms

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:05 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI) Expressing deep concern over the frequent disruptions and low productivity in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday pitched for parliamentary reforms to find a way to ensure that the bills passed by the Lok Sabha do not lapse in the Upper House with the dissolution of the Lower House.
Making observations at the start of the session, the first after the elections, he also said that the committee set up to look into the rules and suggesting ways to stop growing dysfunctional tendencies has submitted its reports and urged the members to give their suggestions so that the House could reach a feasible solution.
"Twenty-two bills passed by the 16th Lok Sabha were pending in the Upper House. They got lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. This means that the Lok Sabha has to take up these bills again for passing. It would take a minimum of two sessions for doing so," Naidu said.
The Rajya Sabha chairman said that the bills that got lapsed were of socio-economic importance.
"Can we make any changes in this regard?" he said suggesting the members have a wider debate on the matter of automatic lapsing of bills in the Upper House.
The Bills include Triple Talaq Bill, Motor Vehicle Amendment bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill and Consumer Protection Bill.
"Three bills were pending for more than three years and six bills were pending for 10-12 years. Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, the oldest pending bill, has been pending for more than 32 years. All these bills are important and merit timely consideration and passing," he said.
The environment of disruptive politics must change, Naidu said urging the members to use their time in a constructive manner.
"I don't get sleep on some days," he said adding that due to disruptions, a negative public perception is being made against the parliamentarians.
"A committee has been set up to look into the rules and also some of the suggestions for improvement (in functioning of the house). The committee has submitted its reports and the report has been sent to the leaders for further considerations," Naidu informed the Upper House.
"I request all the members to seriously ponder over the issues and see to it that the House functions smoothly, effectively and meaningfully and everybody be it small or big party get a reasonable opportunity to raise their issues," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:49 IST

1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More
iocl