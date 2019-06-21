Venkaiah Naidu calls for parliamentary reforms

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI) Expressing deep concern over the frequent disruptions and low productivity in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday pitched for parliamentary reforms to find a way to ensure that the bills passed by the Lok Sabha do not lapse in the Upper House with the dissolution of the Lower House.

Making observations at the start of the session, the first after the elections, he also said that the committee set up to look into the rules and suggesting ways to stop growing dysfunctional tendencies has submitted its reports and urged the members to give their suggestions so that the House could reach a feasible solution.

"Twenty-two bills passed by the 16th Lok Sabha were pending in the Upper House. They got lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha. This means that the Lok Sabha has to take up these bills again for passing. It would take a minimum of two sessions for doing so," Naidu said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman said that the bills that got lapsed were of socio-economic importance.

"Can we make any changes in this regard?" he said suggesting the members have a wider debate on the matter of automatic lapsing of bills in the Upper House.

The Bills include Triple Talaq Bill, Motor Vehicle Amendment bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill and Consumer Protection Bill.

"Three bills were pending for more than three years and six bills were pending for 10-12 years. Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill, the oldest pending bill, has been pending for more than 32 years. All these bills are important and merit timely consideration and passing," he said.

The environment of disruptive politics must change, Naidu said urging the members to use their time in a constructive manner.

"I don't get sleep on some days," he said adding that due to disruptions, a negative public perception is being made against the parliamentarians.

"A committee has been set up to look into the rules and also some of the suggestions for improvement (in functioning of the house). The committee has submitted its reports and the report has been sent to the leaders for further considerations," Naidu informed the Upper House.

"I request all the members to seriously ponder over the issues and see to it that the House functions smoothly, effectively and meaningfully and everybody be it small or big party get a reasonable opportunity to raise their issues," he added. (ANI)

