Venkaiah Naidu chairs meeting of leaders of political parties in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The meeting of floor leaders of different political parties in Rajya Sabha for smooth functioning of the House during the monsoon session began here on Saturday.

The meeting has been called by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 19.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are among the leaders present at the meeting.

The government is keen to pursue its legislative agenda during the session. The opposition has listed a series of issues to take on the government including price rise, increase in prices of petrol and diesel, and issues related to the management of COVID-19. (ANI)