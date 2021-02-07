Venkaiah Naidu expresses condolences over demise of Anand Sharma's mother

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the residence of Congress Member of Parliament Anand Sharma to express his condolences over the demise of the latter's mother.

The Vice President was also spent some time with the family members of Congress MP and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of his mother.





Sharma on Saturday informed about the demise of his mother late Prabha Devi Sharma.

"My mother, Smt Prabha Devi Sharma, passed away peacefully last night," the tweet stated. (ANI)

