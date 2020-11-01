Venkaiah Naidu extends wishes on formation day of various states, UTs

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and other states on their formation day.

The Vice President took to the microblogging site Twitter to wish the people on the occasion and said, these states and the Union territories represent India's rich cultural and geographical diversity.



"These states and the union territories represent India's rich cultural and geographical diversity. They have enriched the nation through their natural and human resources. I wish the people of these states and UTs a happy, healthy, and prosperous future," the Vice President tweeted.

"My greetings and warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry on their formation day," he said in another tweet.

In a separates tweet, the Vice President wished the people of Andhra Pradesh and tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Foundation Day. I hope that Andhra Pradesh will move forward on the path of development and that all the people will live happily while preserving our language and culture." (ANI)

