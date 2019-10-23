Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with the meritorious students and other officials in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/PIB
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with the meritorious students and other officials in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/PIB

Venkaiah Naidu felicitates 60 meritorious students of HRD's Dhruv program

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday attended the valedictory function of Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV and felicitated the 60 meritorious students selected for the program in New Delhi.
"DHRUV is a unique initiative of the Ministry of HRD. It will act as a turning point in the lives of extraordinarily talented students by acting as a platform for them to explore their talents and achieve excellence in their specific areas of interest. It is clear that the students who have completed the 'DHRUV' program have gained tremendous exposure and diverse experiences," Naidu said congratulating the students at the event.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Secretary to Vice President I V Subba Rao, among others were also present at the occasion.
Speaking at the event, Pokhriyal said that the potential in our students is endless and the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme aims at helping students to realize their potential to the fullest.
"Multi-faceted support was provided to the students over the course of fourteen days. The Dhruv programme reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. These students will, it is hoped, act as a beacon for the 33 crore students in the country. The first batch of 'DHRUV' consists of 60 students, 30 of who are exceptionally talented in Science and 30 of who are outstanding performing artists," Pokhriyal said.
DHRUV is a unique program to identify talented students and mentor them in the center of excellence for 14 days so that they can reach their full potential and work for society in a better manner. (ANI)

