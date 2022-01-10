Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla ask officials to review COVID protocol for safe conduct of budget session

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday directed the secretaries general of both Houses of Parliament to examine in detail the prevailing scenario of spread of COVID-19 and suggest effective measures for safe conduct of the budget session which would begin by the end of this month, sources said.

They desired review of the adequacy of COVID protocol followed during the last winter session in the context of the present scenario of spread of infections.

According to sources, 65 staff members of Rajya sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 4 and 8.



The sources said that Naidu called up Birla on Monday and both the presiding officers took stock of the situation and directed both secretaries general accordingly.

It may be recalled that the monsoon session of 2020 was the first full session held under COVID protocol with Rajya sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok sabha during the second half. The same was followed for the first part of budget session during 2021.

For the second part of budget session and monsoon and winter sessions last year, Rajya sabha and Lok Sabha reverted to normal timings but members sitting in the chambers and galleries of respective Houses. Both Secretaries General have been asked to submit proposals by the earliest in this regard.

There has been rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of the country in the wake of Omicron variant. (ANI)

