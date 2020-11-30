Venkaiah Naidu receives two action taken reports from Parliamentary panel

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.



"Chairman Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu received two action taken reports from Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology and Environment, Forest and Climate Change," Vice President of India, the official account of the Vice President, tweeted.

In the following tweet, it was informed that the reports pertain to the 'recommendations contained in the 326th to 332nd reports of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministries and Departments of Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, Biotechnology, Scientific and Industrial Research, Science and Technology, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (ANI)

