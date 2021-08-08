Venkaiah Naidu releases postage stamp on Mananiya Chaman Lal

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu released a commemorative postage stamp on 'Mananiya Chaman Lal' at a public function at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall, 6, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi on Saturday.

The function was graced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and other dignitaries.

This commemorative postage stamp highlights the life and work of Mananiya Chaman Lal, renowned social worker and Sangh Pracharak. Born on March 25, 1920 in Sialkot (now in Pakistan), Mananiya Chaman Lal from a young age was enthused to work for the welfare of people. Although he was a gold medallist with many lucrative job offers, still he chose to work for fulfilling the basic needs of people who were victims of the partition of India.

Through his perseverance, passion and hard work, he created an institutional mechanism for helping the Indians abroad and was instrumental in fulfilling the various strategic goals of the foreign policy of India, informed an official release by the Ministry of Communications.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice President said that Mananiya Chaman Lal was an Indian Saint in the true sense, who believed and practised the philosophy of share and care. "He always put the nation first and self last in all his actions. He was instrumental in initiating and fulfilling the dream project of creating a global network on the Sangh and was responsible to facilitate the Indians going abroad," Naidu said.

The Vice President also said that postage stamps are an excellent source of authentic information on our history, especially for next-generation citizens.

Union Minister of Communications, Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that Mananiya Chaman Lal had deep and spiritual connect with all Indian descendants. The Union Minister shared an anecdote, wherein the year 1992, then President of Mauritius, Aniruddha Jagnauth delayed the marriage of his son till Mananiya Chaman Lal ji attended it.

Vaishnaw also said that his lifestyle was so simple that after washing his clothes, he used to dry them without wrenching, so that no ironing is required. The Minister lauded the efforts of the Department of Posts for various initiatives to identify and facilitate Unsung Heroes of India as a part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Devusinh Chauhan said that Mananiya Chaman Lal was true son of Bharat Mata, whose foresightedness and meticulous planning helped many in India and abroad. Speaking on the occasion he also said that Mananiya Chaman Lal also had a passion for reforestation and preserving the ecological balance. (ANI)

