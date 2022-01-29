Venkaiah Naidu to hold virtual meeting with political parties on agenda for Budget session from January 31

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with the leaders of various political parties in the House on the agenda for the Budget session beginning from January 31.

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31.

Naidu will return to the national capital on Sunday after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.



The first part of the Budget Session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections in five states. (ANI)

