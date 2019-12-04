Verbal spat between former minister, college students over fee hike in Anantapuram

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A verbal spat occurred between the former minister and founder of Narayana group of educational institutions P Narayana and the students at the ex-minister's college in Anantapuram town, over the college collecting 'exorbitant fee' from the students.

When Ex-minister Narayana visited Anantapuram town to review things at his college, student unions entered into a heated argument with Narayana over the college collecting exorbitant fee but not providing even basic amenities to them.

The students' unions alleged that even the college staff harasses them. The students even tried to block ex-minister's vehicle.

Anantapuram two town Inspector Zakir Hussain while speaking to ANI told that, "The police went to the college once they got the information. However, the college administration said that it is their internal matter and they will complain after their internal discussions. But no complaint has been filed so far."

There are various reports that the ex-minister was roughed up by students, however, the police did not confirm. (ANI)

