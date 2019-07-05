Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off at 3:55 pm on July 4 was rescheduled thrice.

A video of the incident shows two passengers arguing with a crew member. Even as the passengers questioned the de-boarding of the pilots the crew member can be heard saying that the Air Traffic Controller had not given them permission.

The delay in the flight comes in the wake of heavy monsoon showers in Mumbai over the past few days.

On Tuesday, the main runway of the Mumbai airport remained shut after a Spice Jet aircraft from Jaipur overshot the runway during landing. Although an alternate runway was made operational, the incident caused delays and diversions of flights at the airport.

The main runway remained in operational even on Thursday with airport authorities stating that efforts to bring the main runway into operation may take upto 48 hours. (ANI)

