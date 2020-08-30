Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme said that the verve of Onam festival can be felt everywhere and it is turning out to be an international festival.

"The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival," the Prime Minister said.

"Onam festival is also being celebrated with gaiety and fervour. This festival arrives in the month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare Pookalam, enjoy Onam-Saadiya. Variety of games, competitions also held," he said.

Tere is a close link between nature and our festivals, the Prime Minister stated.

"This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation," said PM Modi. (ANI)



