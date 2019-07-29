Very heavy rainfall likely in 8 districts of Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued 'red alert' for eight districts in the state, namely Malkangiri, Navrangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Naupada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Sonepur, for the next 24 hours.

A red alert implies very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

"Now southwest Monsoon is active over Odisha and the next 24 hours it will stay active. And thereafter, rainfall will continue but the intensity will reduce. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in interior districts within next 24 hours," said HR Biswas, MeT Director.

Light to moderate rain will continue for a week owing to active monsoon in Odisha, he added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in deep-sea for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

