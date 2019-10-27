Very severe Cyclone Kyarr intensifies into super cyclonic storm, moves away from Goa: IMD

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Cyclone Kyarr, which has been gaining momentum for the past couple of days, has further intensified into a super cyclone according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Very severe cyclone Kyarr has further intensified into the super cyclone. Now it is over the east-central Arabian Sea, approx 650 km away from Goa,'" said IMD Goa official Rahul M.

"Even though the system is very severe over the east-central Arabian Sea, it is going to have very minimal impact on Goa," he added.

The cyclonic storm Kyarr is moving away from the western coast resulting in the decrease of the rainfall activity over Goa from the late evening of Saturday, the weather forecast agency stated.

On its Twitter account, World Cyclone Warning Center has stated that the super cyclone Kyarr has continued to rapidly intensify and has now become only the second Category 5 on record in the Arabian Sea.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to 160mph, minimum central pressure has decreased to 928 mb" it stated. (ANI)