Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra appointed HP Governor

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday after incumbent Acharya Devvrat was transferred Gujarat Governor. .

Mishra (78), who was in charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio in the Modi government, had resigned in 2017 after he he had crossed 75 years beyond which BJP leaders are barred from occupying official posts and cannot contest elections under an unwritten rule brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was elected as an MP in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Deoria in which he had defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's Niyaj Ahmad with a margin of over 2.65 lakh votes.

Earlier this year, Mishra had announced that he will not contest in the 2019 general elections and will devote his time to other party responsibilities instead. (ANI)

