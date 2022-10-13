Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai announces release of her autobiography

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai on Thursday announced the release of her autobiography.

Her autobiography has been titled as- 'My Life in Indian Politics'.



Taking to Twitter, Kidwai wrote, "Delighted to announce the release of my autobiography. Get an insight into my journey in Indian politics spanning over six decades - My Life in Indian Politics. Releasing on 20th October."

Kidwai is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh.

She is also a member of the Congress Working Committee as well as the All India Congress Committee. (ANI)

