Veteran Telugu actor Ravi Kondalarao passes away, CM expresses grief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Veteran actor, writer and stage artist Ravi Kondala Rao passed away on Tuesday.

He was known as one of the most multi-talented personalities in Tollywood.

Remembering the actor, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed him as one of the finest character artists of his times.

"Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed deep condolences on the demise of senior actor, writer and stage artiste Ravi Kondalarao. The CM has remembered late Ravikondala Rao as one of the finest character artists of his times and prayed for his soul to rest in peace," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted. (ANI)

