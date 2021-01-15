Veteran who served in all 3 Indian defence services presented with Silver Salver

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Veterans Day, Colonel Prithipal Singh (Retd), the only officer to serve in Army, Navy, and the Air Force was presented with a Silver Salver on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Thursday.

Col. Singh has the unique distinction of serving in all three defence services.



Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14.

Singh has fought in World War II, the Indo-Pak War of 1965, and as a sector commander with Assam Rifles in Manipur.

He recently celebrated his 100th birthday. (ANI)

