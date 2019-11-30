Veterinary doctor rape case: Telangana Governor to meet victim family

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be later today meeting the family members of a veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Women Commission (NCW) visited the family at their residence earlier today.

In another development, the Shadnagar Bar Association of a local court on Monday said that they will not extend any legal support to the four rape accused.

The 25-year-old veterinary doctor was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Shadnagar town of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Four persons -- Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were arrested by the Telangana Police on Friday. They will be produced before the court today. (ANI)

