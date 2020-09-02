Vets remove rubber valve from cockatiel bird's throat

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): A team of veterinary surgeons helped a cockatiel bird by removing a rubber valve from its throat in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday.

According to Akbar Abdulla, the man who brought the bird to the hospital, the valve got stuck in the bird's throat after he and his friend tried to pump food into its mouth.

"The bird was brought by Adbullah with a feeding tube in its throat. He took it to many other hospitals but they were not able to remove it. Finally, he brought the bird here and we were able to save it after giving it anaesthesia. We were lucky and were able to remove it without surgery," Dr RK Sneharaj told ANI.

He added, "The bird is now feeding well and is healthy. Both the patient as well as the Abdullah are happy." (ANI)

