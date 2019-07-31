VG Siddhartha last rite will take place at his father's estate in Belur

Mangaluru (Karanataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The last rites of CCD owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar here on Wednesday morning, will take place at his father's estate in Belur, said his close aide Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda.

"The family members have all decided that cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur Taluk," said Rajegowda.

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and has been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said.

A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river earlier. (ANI)

