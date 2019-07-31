VG Siddhartha's post-mortem examination underway at Mangaluru hospital

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The postmortem examination of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha's body, which was found earlier today, is underway at Wenlock Hospital here.

Speaking to reporters, the hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi said, "The standard post mortem examination timing is two hours or more. As per the request of police, our two specialists -- one professor of forensic medicine and senior specialist of forensic medicine are doing postmortem examination."

"They will collect the viscera for chemical examination and other things. They will do everything as per the set standard procedure," she added.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha's wife Malvika was spotted leaving from her father SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru. It is expected that family members would come to Mangaluru for identifying and collecting the deceased's body.

The body of Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on early morning Wednesday.

The 58-year-old businessman had been missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru. (ANI)