VHP chief slams Digvijay Singh's remarks against RSS, VHP

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Chief Alok Kumar on Sunday said Congress leader Digvijay Singh is known for making wild remarks and it is unacceptable to make such statements against the RSS and VHP, which have both originated in India and are flag-bearers of India's Sanatan Dharma.

While talking to ANI, VHP Chief Alok Kumar criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh's statement and said that the Sangh works for the country's progress.

"RSS and VHP work according to the law and the Constitution. Both organisations have taken birth in India and are flag-bearers of India's 'Sanatan' culture. So, it is shameful to make such allegations against the organisations. VHP won't be filing any case against him and give him attention," Kumar said.



The VHP President also accused the UPA government of filing "false cases" against Sangh in the name of "Bhagwa Atankwad".

"During the UPA era, false cases were filed against Sangh in the name of "Bhagwa Atankwad' (saffron terror) accusing it of the bomb blast carried out by Pakistan. Pakistan also used this on the international front, but even that case couldn't stand in court and no proof of Sangh's involvement was found," Kumar told ANI.

The VHP President also attacked RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, who had called "Pakistan Zindabad" a "sign of protest".

"This is what RJD's thinking is. They are not nationalists. They won't urge people to do 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but are okay with 'Pakistan Zindabad'. This just shows how low one can stoop for getting votes," Kumar said. (ANI)

