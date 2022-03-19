VHP condemns attack on ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned the attack at the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and urged international organisations including the UN to take cognizance of the recent attacks against Hindus in the country.

"Recently, preparations for the full moon festival were going on at the famous Radhakanta temple located in Dhaka. It is very unfortunate that more than 200 Jihadis attacked and vandalized idols and assaulted the attendees. This is not the first time that such an incident is taking place in Bangladesh. There is not a single festival that Hindus would not have organized under the shadow of fear," International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain told ANI.

The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized by alleged extremist elements on Thursday. The incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.

The senior VHP leader has urged that the Bangladesh government and administration should address their concerns.



"How long will the atrocities continue? How long will the attacks on temples continue? Whenever there are attacks on Hindus, the government of Bangladesh calls it an attempt to defame the government," he said.

Further, he said that if the Bangladesh government is really honest towards the Hindu community, then they should introduce changes in their constitution. "As long as there is Sharia law, the Hindu society can never live in peace under the shadow of Jihadis," he added.

VHP also appealed to the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the recent attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"The United Nation and human rights organizations should take the initiative on the issue of Bangladesh by going ahead and setting up an investigation because these atrocities have been happening on Hindu society since the creation of Bangladesh," Jain said.

Urging the Indian government to raise this issue, he added, "The Government of India must also be concerned as much as it worries about the atrocities on Hindus in Afghanistan and Pakistan. There is a perception in the Hindu society in Bangladesh that the Government of India is indifferent to the atrocities being committed on them. If the central government wants, it can change this perception there and also the fate of Hindus." (ANI)

