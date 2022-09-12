VHP could hold protest against Telangana govt: Surendra Jain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Surendra Jain on Monday attacked the Telangana government over a range of issues and said that his organisation could hold a protest against the state government's policies.

Talking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Jain alleged, "Telangana has become the haven of Love Jihadis. Telangana High court had given a notice to the Telangana government in 2020 and asked that nearly 2000 girls have been missing from Hyderabad, where are they? The Telangana government hasn't given the answer yet."

"I appeal to the Telangana government to issue a white paper on love jihad and illegal conversion and also answer the High court notice also," he added.



He asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to answer the questions asked by the Hindu community.

He accused the state government of partial behaviour. "If the government doesn't stop Hindu-opposed behaviour, then Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold a big protest," he further added.

Coming heavily on Munawar Farooqi's show, he said, "Why under the nose of Government, Munawar Farooqi's show is held, police have given permission."

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad believes that everyone's beliefs should be respected but selective shouldn't happen," he further added.

"The government is conducting proceedings against this reaction. The government is solely responsible who gave permission for the program. The government should rethink and should apologise for why Munawar Farooqi's show was held," he stated. (ANI)

