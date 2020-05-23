VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in connection with the "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities in Mewat."

The delegation apprised Khattar of the report of the high-level inquiry committee and its conclusions and recommendations, read a statement.

Apart from that, some new facts that had emerged were also given to him. He was also informed about the "facts of the temples which were occupied and converted into mosques," the statement added.

Surendra Jain said that the report only described 50 villages, where the population of Hindus "reduced to zero."

But, when a detailed survey was conducted, it came to light that "103 villages have become completely devoid of Hindus and there are over 82 villages where only less than five families of Hindus are left," he added.

The VHP's Joint General Secretary also said that Khattar listened to all the facts carefully and assured to take immediate action. (ANI)

