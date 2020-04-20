VHP demands high-level probe into involvement of leftists in Palghar mob lynching

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Secretary-General of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Milind Parande, on Monday expressed anger over the killing of two saints and their associates in Palghar in Maharashtra and demanded a high-level probe into the involvement of leftists in this brutal incident.

"This ambush seems to be part of a deeper conspiracy, because many times in the past, there have been incidents of brutal violence inspired by leftists in this area. So, the killers and their accomplices should be punished at the earliest after a high-level investigation into their involvement in this brutal incident," Parande said in a release.

Condemning the incident, he said that although Maharashtra is known for holding saints in high esteem and ensuring their safety and security, the activities of leftists have been going on in Palghar these days on a high pitch.

"They also have a long history of killing Hindu leaders. Mob lynchings are part of the Left's own action plan. The country has not forgotten the heinous murder of Swami Lakshmananand Ji Maharaj," Parande added.

The VHP Secretary-General further said: "Some people have been arrested by the police under pressure from the Saint fraternity and Hindu organisations. But the main accused of this mob lynching who killed the saints at Talasari village on the Ahmedabad National Highway are still absconding."

"On this heinous killing, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands from the Chief Minister of Maharashtra that a high-level investigation into the incident must be done to punish the killers at the earliest," he added.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.

Palghar Police have arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by the villagers. (ANI)

