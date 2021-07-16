VHP Governing Council to discuss population policy, 'love jihad' at two-day meet in Faridabad

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A two-day meeting of the Central Governing Council and the Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will be held at Faridabad in Haryana from Saturday.

Around 275 office-bearers of VHP from across the country are expected to attend the meeting.

Briefing mediapersons, VHP General Secretary Milind Parande said, "When it comes to population control policy, there should be a dominance of Hindus. The principles of politics, secularism and tolerance are being followed because of the dominance of the Hindu population. And whatever needs to be done to ensure their majority should be done."

Parande said Hindu families should think about having at least two children. He added that even China has reversed its single-child norm though it still continues to remain the most populous country.

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, Parande said, "Issues like love jihad, political violence in West Bengal, and freeing of temples and monasteries from government control will be taken up at the meeting of the VHP."



He referred to the controversy over the alleged irregularities in land purchases related to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said it was created by those against its construction. And they are doing so in view of the elections coming up.

He said the trust overseeing the construction has responded with proof. People have faith in the Trust. But these people are trying to create an impediment in the construction of the temple.

He said the Catholic Bishops Association in Kerala has also raised concerns about men deceiving women by concealing their religious identity and has written to the Union Home Minister about it.

"In the last few years, many Christian women have been forced to convert. In Britain, too, there are about 1,500 cases of women who have become victims of love jihad and the groups that were busted were of Pakistani Muslims," Parande stated.

He said conversions amounted to an attack on Hinduism.

"Nobody can destroy the Hindu faith. But some unconstitutional activities are taking place. This is being carried out by the missionaries as well as Islamic sects who divide the world into believers and non-believers," he added.

Parande said the VHP has asked the government and human rights organisations to take note of alleged forced conversions of Hindus in Pakistan. He maintained the organisation will do whatever it takes to create awareness about the need to have a dispensation in power that believes in protecting Hindu rights. Parande said anyone who does not protect the rights of the Hindus should not be in power. (ANI)

