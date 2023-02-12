VHP leader shot in UP's Moradabad, admitted to hospital

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot on Saturday evening on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

VHP leader Santosh Pandit, who was shot in front of HDFC Bank in the Majhola police station area, has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, teams have been deployed in search of the accused and the accused is known to the VHP leader.



"A person named Rajat Sharma shot Santosh Pandit in Majhola police station. These two are known to each other. The condition of the injured is still stable and his M.R.I. and X-rays have been done. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad," said Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad.



SSP Meena further said that a team has been formed to arrest the culprit.

"We have talked to the injured and they had some mutual dispute. A team has been formed to arrest the accused which includes City SP, Deputy SP and several SHOs have been deputed. However, the cause of the shooting is currently being investigated," said police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

