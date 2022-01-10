VHP objects to sanction of Rs 78 lakhs for Missionaries of Charity by Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): Objecting to the sanction Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in Odisha, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Milind Parande said that CM Naveen Patnaik has no right to give away money of "Hindu taxpayers" to an organisation that "converts".

Talking with ANI, Parande said, "VHP strongly objects to sanction of Rs 78 lakhs for Missionaries of Charity by Odisha Government. This is taxpayers' money."

"Missionaries of Charity is involved in conversion. No CM has right to give the money of Hindus to an organization that converts them," he added.



On January 4, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in the state.

Patnaik had directed district collectors on December 30 last year to ensure that no inmates of Missionaries of Charity suffer from food security and health-related issues.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, this sanctioned assistance for 13 Missionaries of Charity institutions across eight districts of the state will benefit over 900 inmates in various leprosarium and orphanages in the state.

Mother Teresa had founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. (ANI)

