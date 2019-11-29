VHP to celebrate Dec 6 as Shaurya Diwas this year too

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will celebrate Babri mosque demolition day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of valour) on December 6 as it has been doing for the past several years.

There is no change in plan for the Shaurya Diwas celebrations, the VHP said in a media release.

"We will celebrate Shaurya Diwas (Geeta Jayanti) with full enthusiasm and discipline this year too as we have been doing every year," VHP international general secretary Milind Parande said.

Speaking to ANI over phone, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that all programmes including rallies to commemorate the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be organised across the country.

Several religious programmes, seminars, bhajan programmes, several types of competitions and rallies will be organised, he said.

On being asked if the programmes could lead to any untoward incident, he said, "We have been celebrating December 6 as Shaurya Diwas since 1992 and not a single untoward incident has taken place during our programmes.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to beef up regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and to hold talks with peace committees and religious leaders to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

On November 9, the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the site where Babri mosque once stood in Ayodhya. (ANI)