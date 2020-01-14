VHP to celebrate Ram Navami with fanfare across country post Ayodhya verdict

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Post the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi, the first Ram Navami will witness an unprecedented celebration by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) across the country.

Ram Navami is a festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

As part of the celebration, the VHP will reach out to over 2.75 lakh villages across the country, after the muted response to the apex court verdict due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The VHP will celebrate the festival especially in villages from where 'shilas' were brought in for the Ram temple.

Speaking to ANI, the VHP international working president Alok Kumar said, "We observed restraint on November 9, now with the Rama Navami is approaching in March, it's time to celebrate it out with great pomp and show. The celebration will continue from the first day of Navaratri and will continue till Hanuman Jayanti. We are happy to say that no untoward incident took place post-verdict as it was accepted by all communities. "

As part of the grand celebration, the VHP will also establish contact and felicitate the Ram Sewaks (people who have contributed to the construction and awareness of Ram Janmabhoomi) throughout this period, sources added.

The nationwide programs by the VHP would be conducted between March 25 or 26, whichever would be the first-day Navratra till 8 April, the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

The move to finally celebrate the imminent construction of Ram temple at the historical site is being considered significant as the RSS and the BJP had called for restraint in celebration post the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict by the Supreme court.

The celebration would also entail religious rituals and 'yagnas' being organised in various parts of the country to observe the auspicious day, sources added.

The VHP feels that by observing the Ramnavami on a grand scale it would be able to reach out to its supporters and connect with people and devotees who have been waiting for the construction of a grand temple at the site for past several decades. (ANI)

