VHP to hold 'Dharma Raksha Abhiyan' from December 21 to 31

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Executive President Alok Kumar has announced that its workers will run 'Dharma Raksha Abhiyan' in the entire country from December 21 to 31.

The aim of 'Dharma Raksha Abhiyan' is not only to make people aware of the religious conversion done through deceit, greed or force but will try to free the country from this stigma.

He said that by keeping Swami Shraddhanand ji's sacrifice day at the center on December 23, we will take forward his purification movement and will speed up the campaign to bring back those who have been separated from the Hindu society for any reason. During the campaign, in addition to Havan-Yagya, Katha-Pravachan, Shobha Yatras, Seminars, distribution of Literature, participation and guidance of revered saints in Pad Yatras and Prabhat Pheris, apart from special programs for women, men and children, many competitions will be held.



Speaking to ANI, Alok Kumar said that these days a campaign of special contact with MPs across the country is being run by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. During this 12-day campaign, which started on December 12, personal contact is being made with the MPs of both the Houses of Parliament.

He said that under this, the workers of VHP's Special Contact Department are drawing his attention to the imbalance of population, freedom from government control of temples and creation of separate ministries in the center and states for the sanctity of religious pilgrimage sites.

A total of 74 VHP workers including 4 women had gathered in the first phase of the campaign. In the last 8 days, including 225 Lok Sabha and 61 Rajya Sabha MPs, a total of 286 honorable MPs of all parties have been contacted. We also met some Muslim and Christian MPs. The second phase of the campaign has started from tomorrow and by next Friday we will meet 450 to 500 MPs, Kumar said.

The VHP working president said that till now we have saved 62 lakh Hindus from conversion and brought 9 lakh people back to Hindu religion with respect. (ANI)

