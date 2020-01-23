VHP wants formation of Ram Mandir trust by end of this month

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar has met Home Minister Amit hah and demanded the formation of the trust for constructing Ram Temple at Ayodhya by the end of this month.

He also demanded the people from the Ram Mandir movement should be made members of the trust and work should be started in the coming 'Navratri' on the model suggested by VHP.

Government sources said several meetings have been held and the process of forming trust was at the final stage. An announcement may take place any day after January 26.

There could be 11-15 members in the Ram Mandir Trust, which will work under the Home Ministry, said sources.

According to sources, president of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Mahant Nrityagopal Das and vice president of VHP Champat Rai could be in the trust.

Officials from Uttar Pradesh government, Home Ministry and members of Nirmohi Akhada may also be part of the trust but there will be no political leader.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

