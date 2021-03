Vice Admiral Hari Kumar visits Maharashtra Naval Area HQ for briefing on operational activities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Western Naval Command on Wednesday visited Headquarters Maharashtra Naval Area (HQMNA) where he was briefed on important operational and administrative activities by Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA).



According to an official release, Kumar was received by Rear Admiral Atul Anand, FOMA and presented with a Guard of Honour.

The FOC-IN-C (West) also paid a formal return call to Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) onboard INS Kolkata.

During both interactions, he was briefed on important operational and administrative activities being progressed independently by FOMA and the Western Fleet. (ANI)