Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi visits Indian Naval Academy in Kerala's Ezhimala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) was on a two-day visit to the Indian Naval Academy, which concluded on Tuesday.



He is accompanied by Madhumati Hampiholi, President, Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Southern Region for this visit.

The Commander-in-Chief inspected the Ceremonial Guard at Northern Plaza and held an interaction with Rear Admiral AN Pramod, Deputy Commandant. A Station Barakhana was organised in the honour of FOC-in-C (South) at Drill Shed. Madhumati Hampiholi, President NWWA (SR) visited the NWWA Kendra and interacted with the committee members. (ANI)

