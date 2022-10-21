Vice Chancellor post was sold for Rs 40-50 crore in Tamil Nadu, says Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI): In remarks that are likely to stoke controversy, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Friday said that the post of Vice-Chancellor "was sold for Rs 40-50 crore in Tamil Nadu".

Purohit, who interacted with the media here, refuted allegations that he is interfering in the working of universities in Punjab and said he has a role in the appointments of vice chancellors.

Purohit had earlier asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove the Vice Chancellor of Ludhiana's Punjab Agriculture University Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, saying he has been "appointed illegally".

"I was Tamil Nadu Governor for four years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the Vice-Chancellor post was sold for Rs 40-50 crores," Purohit alleged.

"I appointed 27 VCs of universities in Tamil Nadu as per law when I was Governor there. They (Punjab government) should learn from me how work happens. I don't even know who is capable and not capable in Punjab. I see to it that education improves," he added.

He said the state government cannot interfere in the working of universities.



"Punjab government is saying Governor is interfering in working of universities; actually state government can't interfere in matters of universities. The government sent letter for VC's extension thrice. If Governor has no role in the appointment then how can he have role in giving an extension?" Purohit asked.

The Punjab Governor had on October 18 written to Mann stating that the appointment of Dr Satbir Singh as Vice Chancellor of PAU was illegal as it had not been done in accordance with the norms laid down by the UGC.

Purohit is the Chancellor of the state-run universities in Punjab.

Mann had written a letter accusing the Governor of interfering in the functioning of the government.

He had also written to the Governor explaining the decision of the government to appoint PAU Vice Chancellor.

Earlier today, the Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema met Punjab Agriculture University Vice Chancellor.

"The people of Punjab have elected Aam Aadmi party to power and the Governor should not obstruct our work. I appeal to the Governor to not work for BJP but fulfil the responsibilities of the Constitution," Cheema told ANI. (ANI)

