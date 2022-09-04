Vice President appeals to religious leaders, media to encourage people for organ donation

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday appealed to the religious leaders and media to encourage people for organ donation by dispelling their doubts and creating awareness on this issue of vital importance.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of the National Campaign for Body-Organs Donation at an event organised by Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti in New Delhi today, the Vice President called organ donation a sensitive issue and emphasised the need for creating a support system for organ donation.

Praising Dadhich Deh Dan Samiti for endeavouring to build the right ecosystem in this regard, he wanted these efforts to reach upto the family level.



"Media and social media have a great role in this mission. Every media person must contribute to spreading this well-meaning message," he added.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Maharshi Dadhichi Jayanti today, Dhankhar urged everyone to emulate the life and philosophy of the great Sage for "our own happiness and for giving back to society."

On this occasion, a book titled "Sakaratmakta se Sankalp Vijay Ka" was also released by Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh. After the release, Pujya Sadhvi ji presented the first copy of the book to the Vice President.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of Parliament, Sushil Modi, Member of Parliament, Alok Kumar, Senior advocate and Patron of Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, family members of organ donors, representatives of NGOs from 22 states, doctors and other dignitaries attended the event. (ANI)

