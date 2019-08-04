Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at Patna University, Bihar on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:56 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.
"Libraries were temples of knowledge. For centuries India was once known as 'Vishwaguru' and our ancient universities were treasure houses of knowledge. People from across the globe used to come to India to learn and enrich their knowledge," Naidu said while inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Patna University Library.
Naidu said that books were greatest sources of transmission of culture. "Books are our intellectual and cultural capital. They are parts of our intangible heritage," he added.
The Vice President said that the habit of reading should be inculcated among students from a young age.
"Libraries must become vibrant places of learning and become forums for the promotion of knowledge and literary issues," he said.
Naidu also advised the students to shun sedentary lifestyle and junk food.
"One should never forget one's mother, native place, mother tongue, motherland, and the Guru, who provided knowledge and wisdom," he said.
In order to retain the relevance of library in the internet age, Naidu said that it was essential to undertake digitization of libraries for easy access to students, researchers, and others.
Emphasising the students require holistic education and skills that equip them to face the challenges of the 21st century, the Vice President urged Universities and educational institutions to change their teaching methods and curricula.
Calling upon Indian educational institutions to match international standards, the Vice President said that famous universities of ancient India such as the Magadh University have made India the 'Vishwaguru'.
"India generously shared its wisdom for the betterment of humanity all over the world. India never considered its knowledge as 'Intellectual property, and shared it with a larger world," he said.
Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, and Vice Chancellor of Patna University Prof Rash Bihari Prasad Singh among others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

