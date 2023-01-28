Vice President calls upon youth to practice, follow fundamental duties

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called upon the youth to practise and follow Fundamental Duties in the Constitution while exercising their Fundamental Rights, said a press release by Vice President's Secretariat.

Flagging the challenge of climate change, he said this critical issue can be addressed effectively by taking our fundamental duties towards the environment seriously, added the press release.

Interacting with the volunteers of the NSS contingent which took part in the Republic Day parade, the Vice President complimented the students for their efforts for the betterment of communities. Commending that there was an equal number of boys and girls in the NSS contingent, Dhankhar said that this gender representation is also visible in the leadership positions being held by Indians globally, as per the statement.



The Vice President stressed that India is on the rise and that it is at a 'very important time of its Amrit Kaal'. He said the youth should rightfully take pride in India's technological achievements, economic development and welfare initiatives over the years. Lauding that India has become the fifth largest economy recently, he expressed confidence that the nation will be the third largest economy before the end of the decade.

Calling upon the students to work on their dreams to make them a reality, Dhankhar said 'the nation looks up to you, depends on you and wants you to become the catalyst of change in our journey towards a developed India @ 2047'.

Nearly 200 volunteers, who were selected from 5 zonal camps across the country for the Republic Day programme, interacted with the Vice President. The volunteers were drawn from various streams of higher education, with equal representation of boys and girls. Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

