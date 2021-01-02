Vice President condoles Buta Singh's death

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of Buta Singh, remembering him as an able administrator and a parliamentarian.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Buta Singh Ji. He was an able administrator & parliamentarian. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti!," the vice president said in his condolence message.

Earlier on Saturday, the senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore, passed away aged 86.



The leader's son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father's passing.

"My father, Buta Singh passed away today morning. May Waheguru bless his soul," his post read (translated from Hindi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the family on the passing away of Buta Singh.

Terming him an "experienced administrator", Modi said Singh used his voice for the welfare of the poor.

"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

