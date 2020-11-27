Vice President condoles loss of lives due to hospital fire in Rajkot

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID hospital at Rajkot in Gujarat.

"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID hospital at Rajkot, Gujarat. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep pain at the loss of lives and assured all possible assistance to those affected.



"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister's Office India tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident and announced Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the kin of the deceased. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"CM Vijay Rupani has expressed grief over the incident of fire at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot. CM has ordered a probe into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of the deceased," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Gujarat tweeted. (ANI)

