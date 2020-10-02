Vice President, Defence Minister pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Vice President Naidu, stated that Mahatma Gandhi through his teachings showed us the path of truth and love.

"Remembering the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Bapu, through his life and teachings, showed us the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind. His idea of 'Antyodaya' guides us to work for the uplift of the last person," he tweeted.



"Bapu once said, "The world has enough for everyone's needs, but not everyone's greed." This pandemic has underlined the urgency of responsible living. We must stop interfering with nature and follow a path of development that is sustainable and environment friendly," he added.

The Defence Minister also paid tributes to Bapu. "The life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for all Indians. Along with agitating for India's independence, he has also awakened us to a new vision and philosophy about truth, non-violence, swaraj and cleanliness. On the birth anniversary of revered Bapu, I bow to him," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

