Vice President Dhankar asks media to be extra careful while reporting on judiciary

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today asked the media to be extra careful while reporting about the judiciary and said that the dignity of judges and respect for the judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the first 'Justice J.S. Verma Memorial Lecture' at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today, the Vice President said that a spinally strong, fair and independent justice system is the safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values.

"Indisputably, democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholly in sync and confined to their respective domain," he added.



The first 'Justice J.S. Verma Memorial Lecture' was delivered by the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul to the august gathering. Recalling his many interactions as a senior advocate with Justice Verma at Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court, VP Dhankhar said that his tenure was marked by judicial ecosystem upliftment, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Praising Justice Verma for delivering many judgments with far-reaching impact on society, the Vice President said that his landmark judgment in the Vishaka case structured the mechanism for adequately providing for specific protection of women from sexual harassment in workplaces.

"Late Justice Jagdish Sharan Verma will always be best remembered for path-breaking judgments and ideas that have empowered citizens and enabled the government to overhaul institutions for the larger welfare of the people," he added.

Noting that Justice Verma impacted various facets of laws from federalism to secularism, to the catalyst of gender Justice in India, VP Dhankhar said that his life and thoughts will ever inspire and motivate the masses and coming generations.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Shivraj Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court, Justice JK Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court, Justice Ravi Malimath, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Rakesh Singh, Lok Sabha Member, Vivek K Tankha, Rajya Sabha Member and Chairman, JS Verma Memorial Committee, family members of late Justice JS Verma and other dignitaries attended the event. (ANI)

